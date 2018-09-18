English
Tovino Thomas's Next Movie To Come Out In The Theatres In November!

By
    Tovino Thomas has indeed had a good time with his most recent movie Theevandi, turning out to be a big hit at the box office. The film, directed by Fellini TP has been doing an astounding business and is racing ahead at a fast pace. Tovino Thomas's performance as Bineesh, has also fetched the actor in him a lot of good reviews.

    Now, the wait is one for the arrival of the next big movie of Tovino Thomas. The actor has some promising projects in his kitty and reportedly, his next movie to hit the theatres will be Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, which has been directed by actor-turned-film-maker Madhupal.

    Tovino Thomass Next Movie To Come Out In The Theatres In November!

    The makers of the Oru Kuprasidha Payyan have finalised the release date of the movie and it has been confirmed that the movie will be gracing the big screens on November 9, 2018. Tovino Thomas himself took to his Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the release date of the movie.

    In Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, Tovino Thomas will be seen essaying a character named as Ajayan. According to the reports that have surfaced, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan will narrate a mystery tale. Popular actresses Anu Sithara and Nimisha Sajayan will be seen essaying the roles of the leading ladies in the movie.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 14:27 [IST]
