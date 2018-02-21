 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Oru Kuprasidha Payyan: The First Look Is Out!

Tovino Thomas will have a busy 2018 ahead with the young actor all set to come up with a good number of movies from different genres. Oru Kuprasida Payyan is one among those movies, the shooting of which had already commenced in December 2017.

This Tovino Thomas starred marks his first association with popular actor-turned-film-maker Madhupal, who is helming this much awaited venture. Now, the makers of the film have come up with the character poster of the movie, which has revealed Tovino Thomas's look from the movie.



Reportedly, Tovino Thomas plays a character named Ajayan in Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. Going by the first poster, it seems like the actor is playing the role of a village guy in this film, directed by Madhupal.



Young actress Nimisha Sajayan, who was previously seen in the film Eeda will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in Oru Kuprasidha Payyan. The second schedule of shoot of the movie is in progress. Earlier, reports had surfaced that Oru Kuprasidha Payyan is based on a murder investigation.



Oru Kuprasidha Payyan is the third directorial venture of Madhupal after Thalappavu and Ozhimuri, both of which earned huge critical acclaim. Nothing much has been revealed about the exact release date of this Tovino Thomas starrer.

