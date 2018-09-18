 »   »   »  Tovino Thomas's Police Character In Kalki To Be In The Lines Of Mammootty's Iconic Cop Role?

Kalki

Tovino Thomas is all set to team up with yet another debut film-maker with an upcoming film titled as Kalki. The film, which will be directed by newcomer Praveen Prabharam. The first look poster of the film was also released and the poster had hinted that Tovino Thomas will be seen essaying the role of a police officer in the movie.

Tovino Thomas's Previous Cop Role

At the same time, Tovino Thomas had previously played the role of a police officer in the movie Ezra, which released in the year 2017. The actor had essayed a special role in the movie, which features Prithviraj in the lead role.

The Actor's Role In Kalki

Meanwhile, a few updates have come out regarding Tovino Thoma's cop role in Kalki. In an interview given to Times Of India, Prasobh Krishna who is one of the producers of the movie opened up that the role is in the lines of Inspector Balram, portrayed by Mammootty. "His role is similar to Mammootty's Inspector Balram that has a cult following. He will be seen throughout the movie as a cop. However, it doesn't deal with investigations or anything but about a few incidents that happen in a place", he was quoted as saying to Times Of India

Inspector Balram

Inspector Balram is one of the police characters in Malayalam cinema, which has a huge fan following even now. Mammootty's portrayal of the firebrand police officer was loved by one an all. With Kalki, Tovino Thomas is all set to get into the shoes of a fiery onscreen cop.