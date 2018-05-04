 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Theevandi Postponed; Asif Ali's B.Tech To Hit The Theatres Tomorrow!

Well, this weekend was expected to be a busy one for Mollywood as a good number of Malayalam movies were earlier scheduled for a release on May 04, 2018. Tovino Thomas starrer Theevandi and Asif Ali's B.Tech were the prominent ones among them.

But, both these movies have been postponed. B.Tech starring Asif Ali, has been postponed by a day and the movie will now hit the theatres on May 05, 2018. On the other hand, the new release date of Tovino Thomas starrer Theevandi is yet to be announced.

Reportedly, the makers of the film Theevandi have decided to postpone the release of the film due to the delay in receiving the censor certificates. The information regarding the same was conveyed through the official Facebook of the production house. It has also been mentioned that the new release date of the film will be announced soon.

B. Tech is the directorial debut of Mridul Nair and the film features Asif Ali, Deepak Parambol, Aparna Balamurali, Niranjana Anoop, Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi etc., in prominent roles. The movie is expected to be a thorough entertainer. Theevandi, directed by Fellini TP, is touted to be a satire and it features Tovino Thomas, Saiju Kurupp, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Samyuktha Menon, Sudheesh etc., in the prominent roles. Meanwhile, Ee Ma Yau, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery has already graced the big screens today (May 04, 2018).