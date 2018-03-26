 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Theevandi Will Be A Vishu Release!

The list of Malayalam movies expected for a release during the upcoming Vishu season is turning out to be a big one. Tovino Thomas, the new sensation of Malayalam cinema is all set to offer a big gift to the audiences during this upcoming season.

Theevandi, the upcoming film of Tovino Thomas will be one among the major releases of this upcoming Vishu season. The exact release date of the film is yet to be announced. Manju Warrier starrer Mohanlal is another film, which has been confirmed as a Vishu release.

Meanwhile, the makers of Theevandi have come up with the new posters of the movie and they look promising ones. The lyric video of the song Thaa Thinnam from the film has also hit the online circuits.

According to a recent report by Times Of India, Theevandi will have Tovino Thomas essaying a character named Bineesh Damodaran, who is a chain-smoker. Reportedly, the film will be in the lines of a satire. Theevandi has been scripted by Vini Viswa Lal, who had earlier penned the movies like Second Show and Koothara.

The film marks the directorial debut of Fellini TP. Theevandi, produced under the banner August Cinema also features actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudheesh, Saiju Kurup, Shammi Thilakan, Surabhi etc., in important roles