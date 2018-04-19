 »   »   » Tovino Thomas's Theevandi Will Hit The Big Screens On This Date!

Popular actor Tovino Thomas will next be seen in the film Theevandi, directed by debut film-maker Fellini TP. Earlier, the film was scheduled as a Vishu release but was later postponed. Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, the makers of the film have zeroed in on the exact release date of Theevandi.

The makers of the film took to Facebook to officially announce that Theevandi will hit the theatres on May 04, 2018. With this, the Tovino Thomas starrer is gearing up to be one among the first releases of the month of May. Lijo Jose Pellissery's Ee Ma Yau has also been slated for a release on the same day.



Theevandi is touted to be a satire and in the film Tovino Thomas will be seen essaying a character named Bineesh. The posters of the film have looked promising. Most recently, the makers of Theevandi had come with the vieo song Jeevamshamaayi and it had opened to a good reception. The song set to tune by Kailas Menon and sung by Shreya Ghosal and Harisankar PS has been trending at the top position on YouTube. The video song has already fetched above 1 Million vies of YouTube.



Theevandi has been bankrolled under the banner August Cinema. The film has its script penned By Vini Viswalal. Samyuktha Menon plays the role of the leading lady in the movie. Theevandi also features actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudheesh, Saiju Kurup, Shammi Thilakan etc., in important roles.