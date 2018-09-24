English
 »   »   »  Tovino Thomas To Team Up With The Writer Of One Of The Highly Acclaimed Movies Of Dulquer Salmaan!

Tovino Thomas To Team Up With The Writer Of One Of The Highly Acclaimed Movies Of Dulquer Salmaan!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Tovino Thomas has delivered a big blockbuster in the form of Theevandi, the film which is enjoying a formidable run in the theatres. Meanwhile, the actor has some real promising projects in the pipeline and he is indeed having a busy time.

    Now, reports have surfaced regarding yet another project of Tovino Thomas. Reportedly, this upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer will have its script penned by the writer of Dulquer Salmaan's much-acclaimed movie, Kammatipaadam.

    Tovino Thomas To Team Up With The Writer Of One Of The Highly Acclaimed Movies Of Dulquer Salmaan!

    Yes, we are talking about popular actor-writer-director P Balachandran, who will be scripting this upcoming Tovino Thomas movie. This yet-to-be-titled movie will be directed by debut film-maker Swapnesh K Kumar. He has had experience working as an associate director with film-maker Omar Lulu.

    Apart from Kammatipaadam, P Balachandran has scripted movies like Pavithram, Ulladakkam, Ivan Megharoopan, etc., and all of his works have been much appreciated. He also donned the director's hat for the movie Ivan Megharoopan. His next project with Tovino Thomas is also expected to be something really special.

    Tovino Thomas's next film to hit the theatres will be Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, which has been scheduled for a release on November 9, 2018. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is busy with the shoot of his upcoming movie And The Oscars, which is being directed by Salim Ahmed.

    Read more about: tovino thomas
    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 21:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue