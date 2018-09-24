 »   »   »  Tovino Thomas To Team Up With The Writer Of One Of The Highly Acclaimed Movies Of Dulquer Salmaan!

Tovino Thomas has delivered a big blockbuster in the form of Theevandi, the film which is enjoying a formidable run in the theatres. Meanwhile, the actor has some real promising projects in the pipeline and he is indeed having a busy time.

Now, reports have surfaced regarding yet another project of Tovino Thomas. Reportedly, this upcoming Tovino Thomas starrer will have its script penned by the writer of Dulquer Salmaan's much-acclaimed movie, Kammatipaadam.

Yes, we are talking about popular actor-writer-director P Balachandran, who will be scripting this upcoming Tovino Thomas movie. This yet-to-be-titled movie will be directed by debut film-maker Swapnesh K Kumar. He has had experience working as an associate director with film-maker Omar Lulu.

Apart from Kammatipaadam, P Balachandran has scripted movies like Pavithram, Ulladakkam, Ivan Megharoopan, etc., and all of his works have been much appreciated. He also donned the director's hat for the movie Ivan Megharoopan. His next project with Tovino Thomas is also expected to be something really special.

Tovino Thomas's next film to hit the theatres will be Oru Kuprasidha Payyan, which has been scheduled for a release on November 9, 2018. Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas is busy with the shoot of his upcoming movie And The Oscars, which is being directed by Salim Ahmed.