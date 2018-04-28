 »   »   » Uncle Box Office: A Fine Beginning For The Mammootty Starrer!

Uncle, starring Mammootty in the lead role has been receiving extremely positive reviews upon its release. The movie, directed by debut film-maker Girish Damodar and scripted by Joy Mathew, features Mammootty in the role of a character named Krishnakumar.

The film had released in a good number of centres in Kerala and going by the reports, the film has had a positive beginning with the film receiving good rush in the majority of the centres. At the Kochi multiplexes, Uncle has had a promising beginning and is one its way to make it really big.



Uncle had 12 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched approximately 3.06 Lakhs on its opening day at an occupancy rate of 78%. More importantly, the report suggests that the occupancy rate for the evening shows of the movie is 100%, which indeed is a positive sign and suggests that family audiences have accepted the movie.



Well, it is indeed a positive beginning for the movie at the Kochi multiplexes, especially considering the fact that three other movies also hit the theatres yesterday (April 27, 2018). Uncle is expected to gain more momentum in the upcoming days and first weekend is expected to be a grand one for the movie.



Apart from Mammootty, Uncle also features actors like Joy Mathew, Karthika Murakeedharan, Muthumani, KPAC Lalitha etc., in important roles.