 »   »   » Uncle Box Office Collections: A Good Opening In The UAE!

Uncle Release In UAE/GCC

Uncle made a release in the UAE/GCC regions on May 17, 2018, three weeks after its original release in India. In the UAE alone, the film has released in 57 screens and combining the screens in GCC, the film has released in 83 screens total.



A Promising Opening

Uncle has had a promising opening at the UAE box office. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Mammootty starrer has fetched approximately 43.45 Lakhs from the first 3 days of run in UAE, which are indeed good number.



Release In Other Areas

At the same time, Uncle has made a release in other parts of the globe as well. The movie has released in the UK, Austria, Ireland & North Ireland etc., in the past week.



In Kerala..

Meanwhile, Uncle has completed the third week of its run in Kerala. The film is still continuing its run in some of the theatres across Kerala. At the same time, the film also is continuing its run in Bangalore. Going by the reports, the film has already entered the hit charts.

