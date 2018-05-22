 »   »   » Uncle Box Office Collections: A Good Opening In The UAE!

Related Articles
- From Uncle To B. Tech: It is A Prosperous Time For Malayalam Movies!
- Uncle Box Office Collections: The Latest Update!
- Uncle Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Moves Forward At A Steady Pace!
- Uncle: Here Is What Anu Sithara Has Got To Say About The Film!
- Uncle Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Registers A Good Opening Weekend!
- Uncle Box Office: A Fine Beginning For The Mammootty Starrer!
- Uncle Box Office Prediction: A Steady Start For The Film Is On Cards!
- Mammootty's Song From Uncle Turns Out To Be A Big Hit!
- Uncle Movie Review: A Simple Tale With Relevant & Thought-provoking Insights!
- Before Uncle: A Journey Through The Mammootty Characters With Shades Of Grey!
- Uncle’s Second Teaser Is Out & The Expectations On This Mammootty Starrer Has Touched Newer heights!
- Mammootty Starrer Uncle: The Trailer Of The Film Is An Enthralling One!
Uncle, starring Mammootty in the lead role had opened to good reviews in the theatres across Kerala on April 27, 2018. The film, directed by debut film-maker Gireesh Damodar has made an impact in the minds of the viewers, with some powerful performances and the socially relevant subject it has to narrate. The family audiences have appreciated the movie.
Meanwhile, the film's big release in the UAE/GCC regions has been much awaited. Malayalam films do enjoy a good market in the UAE/GCC regions. Mammootty starrer Uncle was touted to do a good business at the theatres out there. Read Uncle box office collections report to know how the film has fared so far.
Uncle Release In UAE/GCC
Uncle made a release in the UAE/GCC regions on May 17, 2018, three weeks after its original release in India. In the UAE alone, the film has released in 57 screens and combining the screens in GCC, the film has released in 83 screens total.
A Promising Opening
Uncle has had a promising opening at the UAE box office. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Mammootty starrer has fetched approximately 43.45 Lakhs from the first 3 days of run in UAE, which are indeed good number.
Release In Other Areas
At the same time, Uncle has made a release in other parts of the globe as well. The movie has released in the UK, Austria, Ireland & North Ireland etc., in the past week.
In Kerala..
Meanwhile, Uncle has completed the third week of its run in Kerala. The film is still continuing its run in some of the theatres across Kerala. At the same time, the film also is continuing its run in Bangalore. Going by the reports, the film has already entered the hit charts.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.