English
 »   »   » Uncle Box Office Collections: A Good Opening In The UAE!

Uncle Box Office Collections: A Good Opening In The UAE!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Uncle, starring Mammootty in the lead role had opened to good reviews in the theatres across Kerala on April 27, 2018. The film, directed by debut film-maker Gireesh Damodar has made an impact in the minds of the viewers, with some powerful performances and the socially relevant subject it has to narrate. The family audiences have appreciated the movie.

Uncle Box Office Collections: A Good Opening In The UAE!

Meanwhile, the film's big release in the UAE/GCC regions has been much awaited. Malayalam films do enjoy a good market in the UAE/GCC regions. Mammootty starrer Uncle was touted to do a good business at the theatres out there. Read Uncle box office collections report to know how the film has fared so far.

Uncle Release In UAE/GCC

Uncle made a release in the UAE/GCC regions on May 17, 2018, three weeks after its original release in India. In the UAE alone, the film has released in 57 screens and combining the screens in GCC, the film has released in 83 screens total.

A Promising Opening

Uncle has had a promising opening at the UAE box office. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Mammootty starrer has fetched approximately 43.45 Lakhs from the first 3 days of run in UAE, which are indeed good number.

Release In Other Areas

At the same time, Uncle has made a release in other parts of the globe as well. The movie has released in the UK, Austria, Ireland & North Ireland etc., in the past week.

In Kerala..

Meanwhile, Uncle has completed the third week of its run in Kerala. The film is still continuing its run in some of the theatres across Kerala. At the same time, the film also is continuing its run in Bangalore. Going by the reports, the film has already entered the hit charts.

Read more about: uncle mammootty
Story first published: Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 22:15 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue