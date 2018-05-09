 »   »   » Uncle Box Office Collections: The Latest Update!

Mammootty starrer Uncle, which had hit the theatres on April 27, 2018 has successfully entered the second week of its run in the theatres. Uncle had enjoyed a good opening week with the good word of mouth favouring the film a lot.

At the Kochi multiplexes, Uncle did get a strong start and the movie went on to perform well during the weekdays as well. Uncle continues its run with 12 shows/day on its second weekend as well with no reduction in the shows despite a good number of movies hitting the theatres in the past week.



According to a report by Forum Keralam, Uncle has fetched approximately 28.58 Lakhs from the 12 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes. According to the collection reports by Forum Keralam, Uncle had fetched 2.11 Lakhs & 2.41 Lakhs respectively on Saturday and Sunday respectively.



Meanwhile, Uncle is reportedly doing a good business in other centres as well. According to the posters send out through the official Facebook page of the movie, Uncle has entered the second week of its run in close to 100 theatres, which indeed is a good sign. Going by the reports, the film is receiving a good crowd for evening shows, which shows the acceptance of the film among the family audiences.



Uncle, directed by Girish Damodar has its script penned by Joy Mathew. Apart from Mammootty, the film also features Karthika Muraleedharan, Joy Mathew, Muthumani etc., in important roles.