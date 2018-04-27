 »   »   » Uncle Box Office Prediction: A Steady Start For The Film Is On Cards!

Related Articles
- Mammootty's Song From Uncle Turns Out To Be A Big Hit!
- Uncle Movie Review: A Simple Tale With Relevant & Thought-provoking Insights!
- Before Uncle: A Journey Through The Mammootty Characters With Shades Of Grey!
- Uncle’s Second Teaser Is Out & The Expectations On This Mammootty Starrer Has Touched Newer heights!
- Mammootty Starrer Uncle: The Trailer Of The Film Is An Enthralling One!
- Mammootty’s Uncle & Mohanlal’s Odiyan: The New Poster & Still From The Movies Are Out!
- Mammootty's Uncle To Hit The Theatres In April?
- First Poster Of Mammootty's Uncle, Biju Menon's Padayottam & Other Big Surprises!
- It's A Wrap For Mammootty Starrer Uncle!
- Mohanlal’s Next Project, Mammootty’s Look In Uncle & Other Mollywood News Of The Week!
- WOW! Mammootty's 'Uncle' Look Is Out
- Mammootty's Uncle Starts Rolling
- Mammootty & The Young Brigade: These Selfies Flaunt The Fun-loving Side Of Megastar!
Uncle, is one among the three major releases that have hit the theatres today (April 27, 2018). The film is also Mammootty's third big release of the year and the movie has a good amount of expectations surrounding it.
The buzz & hype surrounding the film are also promising, with the audiences expecting a quality film from Mammootty-Joy Mathew team. The movie is expected to get a steady opening at the box office and the initial reviews for the film are largely positive. Read Uncle box office prediction report here.
In A Good Number Of Centres
Well, Uncle has grabbed a good number of screens and has in fact, made a release all over India. According to the reports, the film has been released in above 120 screens in Kerala alone and the platform is set for the movie for a steady beginning in most of the centres.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
At the Kochi multiplexes, the film has got 12 shows on its opening day. The major chunk of the shows in Kochi multiplexes have been owned by Avengers: Infinity War. Having said that, the show timings of Uncle at the Kochi multiplexes are indeed good that suit the requirement of the family audiences. The advance booking for the film, especially the evening and night shows have been promising.
Expected Opening
Well, Uncle is not the usual mass masala fare and is a content driven movie and such films usually don't witness a phenomenal rush on the opening day. But, the responses for initial shows have been positive with the movie registering good occupancy rates in many of the centres. The movie is expected to gross between 1 to 2 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office.
The Weekend Ahead
Well, the word of mouth for Uncle has been good for the movie so far. The weekend ahead will be crucial for the movie and the movie is expected to fetch good collection on the upcoming 2 days as well to garner big collections on the opening weekend.
Meanwhile, Uncle is expected to face tight competition from other major releases of the day like Aravindante Athithikal and Thobama. At the same time, it is Avengers: The Infinity Wars, which has got the maximum buzz. But, with the solid word of mouth Uncle is expected to gain all the momentum in the days to come.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.