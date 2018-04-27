 »   »   » Uncle Box Office Prediction: A Steady Start For The Film Is On Cards!

In A Good Number Of Centres

Well, Uncle has grabbed a good number of screens and has in fact, made a release all over India. According to the reports, the film has been released in above 120 screens in Kerala alone and the platform is set for the movie for a steady beginning in most of the centres.



At The Kochi Multiplexes

At the Kochi multiplexes, the film has got 12 shows on its opening day. The major chunk of the shows in Kochi multiplexes have been owned by Avengers: Infinity War. Having said that, the show timings of Uncle at the Kochi multiplexes are indeed good that suit the requirement of the family audiences. The advance booking for the film, especially the evening and night shows have been promising.



Expected Opening

Well, Uncle is not the usual mass masala fare and is a content driven movie and such films usually don't witness a phenomenal rush on the opening day. But, the responses for initial shows have been positive with the movie registering good occupancy rates in many of the centres. The movie is expected to gross between 1 to 2 Crores on its opening day at the Kerala box office.



The Weekend Ahead

Well, the word of mouth for Uncle has been good for the movie so far. The weekend ahead will be crucial for the movie and the movie is expected to fetch good collection on the upcoming 2 days as well to garner big collections on the opening weekend.

