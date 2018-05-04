 »   »   » Uncle Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Moves Forward At A Steady Pace!

The Good Opening Weekend

Uncle had a good opening weekend with the film registering good collections on the first three days at the Kochi multiplexes. According to the report by Forum Keralam, the Mammootty starrer collected 10.08 Lakhs from the first three days of its run, which were good numbers



The Weekdays Test

The film passed the Monday test as it fetched above 2.4 Lakhs on the day at an occupancy rate of 68 %. The film had the advantage of Tuesday being a holiday. The movie made the best use of it and it fetched approximately 3.44 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 90 %.



Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam



7 Days Collections

Uncle has had an amazing week as the movie maintained the steady collections on the weekdays as well. According to the latest report by Forum Keralam, the Mammootty starrer has fetched approximately 20.48 Lakhs from 7 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.



The Days Ahead

Well, Uncle is on its way to make it big and the platform is rightly set for the same. The movie hasn't witnessed any show reduction despite the arrival of other movies. Uncle continues with 12 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes and the film is expected to fetch big in this upcoming weekend as well.

