 »   »   » Uncle Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Moves Forward At A Steady Pace!

Uncle has been appreciated by the critics and the audiences alike. The Mammootty starrer, directed by Girish Damodar has struck the right chords with the family audiences. The film had hit the theatres on May 04, 2018 and has successfully completed one week of its run in the theatres.
From the initial reports and the puclic responses, Uncle is on its way to become a big hit at the box office. At the Kochi multiplexes, the film has maintained a steady pace and is doing a good business. Read Uncle box office report to know more about the same..
The Good Opening Weekend
Uncle had a good opening weekend with the film registering good collections on the first three days at the Kochi multiplexes. According to the report by Forum Keralam, the Mammootty starrer collected 10.08 Lakhs from the first three days of its run, which were good numbers
The Weekdays Test
The film passed the Monday test as it fetched above 2.4 Lakhs on the day at an occupancy rate of 68 %. The film had the advantage of Tuesday being a holiday. The movie made the best use of it and it fetched approximately 3.44 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 90 %.
Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam
7 Days Collections
Uncle has had an amazing week as the movie maintained the steady collections on the weekdays as well. According to the latest report by Forum Keralam, the Mammootty starrer has fetched approximately 20.48 Lakhs from 7 days of run at the Kochi multiplexes.
The Days Ahead
Well, Uncle is on its way to make it big and the platform is rightly set for the same. The movie hasn't witnessed any show reduction despite the arrival of other movies. Uncle continues with 12 shows/day at the Kochi multiplexes and the film is expected to fetch big in this upcoming weekend as well.
Going by the reports, Uncle is doing a decent business in other centres too with the film registering a good number of houseful shows.. The film has entered the second week of its run in outside centres like Chennai and Bangalore as well.
