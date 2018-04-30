 »   »   » Uncle Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Registers A Good Opening Weekend!

Related Articles
Uncle, the Mammootty starrer which had hit the theatres on April 27, 2018 was one of the highly anticipated films of this month. The film, which has opened to extremely positive reviews has lived up to the expectations bestowed and is set for a good runat the theatres.
At the Kochi multiplexes, Uncle has had a good start, with the movie, directed by Girsih Damodar winning the attention of the family audiences. The film, which does put forward a relevant social message is rich in performances as well. Read Uncle box office report to know more about the collections of the movie..
Opening Day Collections
Uncle had a positive opening at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Uncle had 12 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie went on to fetch approximately 3.06 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of above 78 %.
Opening Weekend Collections
Well, the Saturday and Sunday were indeed good ones for Uncle as there was in increase in the collections on these two days. Going by the report of Forum Keralam, there was an increase in the occupancy rates in the next two days and Uncle fetched 3.39 Lakhs and 3.63 Lakhs on the next two days. In total, Uncle has fetched 10.08 Lakhs on the opening weekend.
The Days Ahead
Uncle has registered good collections on the opening weekend and is maintaining an upward graph at the Kochi multiplexes. The weekdays will be crucial for the film and the movie is expected to maintain good collection in the upcoming days as well. Tomorrow(May 1, 2018) is a holiday and the platform is perfectly set for the movie for a big innings.
All Kerala Collections
Well, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the All Kerala collections of the movie. Going by the reports doing the rounds on social media, Uncle which released in 123 screens across Kerala is doing a steady business in single screens as well, with the movie registering houseful shows.
Uncle has its script penned by Joy Mathew. Along with Mammootty, Uncle also features actors like Karthika Muraleedharan, Joy Mathew, Muthumani etc., in important roles.
