 »   »   » Uncle Box Office: The Mammootty Starrer Registers A Good Opening Weekend!

Opening Day Collections

Uncle had a positive opening at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Uncle had 12 shows on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes and the movie went on to fetch approximately 3.06 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of above 78 %.



Opening Weekend Collections

Well, the Saturday and Sunday were indeed good ones for Uncle as there was in increase in the collections on these two days. Going by the report of Forum Keralam, there was an increase in the occupancy rates in the next two days and Uncle fetched 3.39 Lakhs and 3.63 Lakhs on the next two days. In total, Uncle has fetched 10.08 Lakhs on the opening weekend.



The Days Ahead

Uncle has registered good collections on the opening weekend and is maintaining an upward graph at the Kochi multiplexes. The weekdays will be crucial for the film and the movie is expected to maintain good collection in the upcoming days as well. Tomorrow(May 1, 2018) is a holiday and the platform is perfectly set for the movie for a big innings.



All Kerala Collections

Well, the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the All Kerala collections of the movie. Going by the reports doing the rounds on social media, Uncle which released in 123 screens across Kerala is doing a steady business in single screens as well, with the movie registering houseful shows.

