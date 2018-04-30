 »   »   » Uncle: Here Is What Anu Sithara Has Got To Say About The Film!

Uncle, the Mammootty starrer had hit the theatres on April 27, 2018 and the movie has been receiving unanimously positive reviews. Priases have been pouring in for the movie from various quarters and the film has been tagged as one of the most socially relevant movies of the recent times.

Popular actress Anu Sithara, who was most recently seen un the Jayasurya starrer Captain had watched the film.The actress took to Facebook to write her opinion about the film and she has showered praises on the Mammootty starrer.

Her Facebook post regarding Uncle was read as , "Watched Uncle Movie .. Clean family movie with amazing perfomance from Mammooka .. plz go and watch this movie with family ... Muthumani chechi thakarthu and karthika did a wonderful job .. and tnks to Joy Mathew sir and all the crew behind this film ..." - (sic)

Well, all are equivocal regarding Mammootty's sensational performance in the film. The actor essays a character named Krishnakumar in the movie and the role has some grey shades associated with it.

Uncle has been directed by debut film-maker Girish Damodar and the director has definitely struck the right chords with his very first film. The movie is doing an equally good business in the theatres as well and is expected to emerge as a big hit at the box office.