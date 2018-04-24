 »   »   » Uncle’s Second Teaser Is Out & The Expectations On This Mammootty Starrer Has Touched Newer heights!

Uncle, starring Mammootty in the lead role is gearing up to grace the big screens on Aprl 27, 2018. After the teaser and the trailer of the movie, the makers of the film have come up with yet another teaser of the movie, which has further raised the expectations on this upcoming movie.

The new teaser has been launched through the official facebook page of Mammootty. The 28 seconds long teaser of the movie features a conversation between Mammootty and the movie's lead actress Karthika Muraleedharan. In the teaser, KK, the character played by Mammootty in the movie, describes the beauty of the character played by Karthika Muraleedharan in Uncle.







Well, the new teaser should strengthen the reports that Mammootty will be seen essaying a character with different shades in the film. Importantly, we definitely can expect yet another hard-hitting performance from Mammootty. The matching background score in the teaser of the film is also a major highlight. The teaser has already fetched above 60K views on Facebook within a short span of time.



Uncle has been directed by debut film-maker girish Damodar. The movie has its script penned by actor Joy Mathew who is also a part of the cast list. Suresh Krishna, Muthumani, KPAC Lalitha etc., will also be seen essaying important roles in the movie. The film has bagged a clean 'U' certificate.