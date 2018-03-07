 »   »   » Unni Mukundan & Gokul Suresh Starrer Ira To Hit The Thetares On This Date!

Ira is one among the Malayalam movies scheduled to hit the theatres in the month of March. The movie, which has been produced by popular film-maker Vysakh and scenarist Udaykrishna features Unni Mukundan and Gokul Suresh in the lead roles.

Initially, there were a lot of spculations doing the rounds regarding the release date of Ira. Now, the makers of the film took to Facebook to officially announce the exact release date of the movie.



Reportedly, Ira, directed by debut film-maker Saiju sS, will hit the big screens on March 16, 2018. According to the reports, the makers are planning for a big release and the movie will be released in approximately 300 screens altogether. As of now, no other Malayalam film has been slated for a release on that day.



According to the reports, the censoring of the film has also been completed and the movie has bagged a clean U certificate. Meanwhile, the promotion works of the film is moving at a full swing with the team having visited a good number of colleges across the state. The makers have released the trailer and the video songs of the film, which gained good acceptance.



Apart from Unni Mukundan and Gokul Suresh, Ira also features Miya George, Niranjana Anoop, Lena, Shankar Ramakrishnan and others in important roles.

