 »   »   » Unni Mukundan Has Opted For A New Look!

Unni Mukundan has had a good start to the year 2018 with the very first two major releases of the actor, Bhaagamathie and Ira, doing a good business in the theatres. The young has another promising projects also in the lineup.

Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan, who enjoys a good fan following has now opted for an all new look. The actor has went on to shave off his head and it isn't clear whether it is his new look for any upcoming movies of his.

Yesterday (April 02, 2018), Unni Mukundan took to Facebook to post a selfie and it was then that the audiences got to know about the new makeover of the actor. Interestingly, the actor also took his first ever Metro Ride, yesterday (April 02, 2018).

The actor's Facebook post was read as..

Made full use of the harthal today ! Had a beautiful walk, got my first metro trip, an auto ride !!! And yes, there was a bald boy on road 😍

Well, Unni Mukundan will next be seen in the upcoming film Chanakyathanthran, directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. The film also features Anoop Menon in an important role. The movie is expected to grace the screens in the month of April.