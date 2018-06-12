 »   »   »  Unni Mukundan And Major Ravi Bury The Hatchet; Spotted Together At The Latter’s Birthday Party

Unni Mukundan At Major Ravi's Function

Recently, Major Ravi had organised a party celebrating his 60th birthday and the bigwigs of the Malayalam film industry had attended the function. Unni Mukundan too had attended the function held in Kochi and it was one of the most pleasing sights of the recent times.

Image Courtesy: Facebook Page Of Major Ravi

Major Ravi's Facebook Post

Major Ravi had sent out a few photos from the function and thanked one and all, including Mammootty, Jayasurya Janardhana, Tovino Thomas and others, who had attended the big event. At the same time, he wrote that Unni Mukundan gave him the biggest surprise and he was overwhelmed to see the young actor.

Unni Mukundan's Facebook Post

Later, Unni Mukundan too had sent out a heartfelt Facebook post sharing the amazing moments that he had and added that he wouldn't have missed the invitation from Major Ravi by any chance. He also shared some golden lines which read as "Maturity is indeed the ability to think, speak and act your feelings within the bounds of dignity. The measure of your maturity is how evolved you become during the midst of your frustrations. Maturity indeed comes when you stop making excuses and start making changes!"

For The Uninitiated..

A lot of speculations were doing the rounds regarding the tiff between Unni Mukundan Major Ravi. Reports had surfaced that an issue had evolved between them on the sets of Joshiy's movie Salaam Kashmir. Anyhow, the latest development has definitely come out as a rather pleasing sight.