 »   »   » Unni Mukundan's Chanakyathanthram Gets A Release Date!

Unni Mukundan will next be seen in the film Chanakyathanthram, directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam. Earlier, it was reported that the film will be hitting the theatres in the month of April and now, the makers of the film have come up with the exact release date of the movie.

It has been confirmed that Chanakyathanthram will be hitting the big screens on April 27, 2018. Unni Mukundan took to his Facebook page to make an official announcement regarding the same. As of now, no other films have been slated for a release on that day.



Apart from Unni Mukundan, actor Anoop Menon will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this upcoming film. It is after a gap of three years that Unni Mukundan and Anoop Menon are teaming up for a movie. Chanakyathanthram features Sshivada and Shruthi Ramakrishnan as the leading ladies.



Unni Mukundan's female getup from the film did gain lot of attention and the audiences were left in awe after witnessing the amazing makeover of the actor. Going by the initial reports, Chanakyathanthram is expected to be a thriller. The film has its script penned by writer dinesh Pallath.



Meanwhile, Unni Mukundan has had a good start to the year 2018. His first film Bhaagamathie, which was in Telugu, did taste a big success at the box office. Later, the Malayalam film Ira, which featured the young actor in the lead role did open to good reports and went on to enjoy a decent run in the theatres.