 »   »   » Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In January 2018!

Malayalam film industry is definitely enjoying a good time with the Malayalam movies that hit the theatres during the Christmas season doing some fine business during the year-end-season.
Now, we have stepped into a new year and the month of January is all set to witness the arrival of some promising Malayalam movies. The new set of Malayalam movies are all set for a release and each week of this month will pave way for the entry of some big movies.
The highly awaited movies of Mammootty, Kunchacko Boban, Jayaram, Pranav Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil etc., are expected to hit the theatres in January 2018.
On this note, here we take you through some of the Malayalam movies, which will be hitting the theatres during this month..
Diwanjimoola Grand Prix
This upcoming film, directed by popular film-maker Anil Radhakrishna Menon will be one among the first releases of the year 2018. Diwanjimoola Grand Prix, which is expected to be a film in the lines of satire, features Kunchacko Boban, Nyla Usha, Vinayakan, Siddique, Hareesh Kanaran, Rajeev Pillai etc., in important roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on January 05, 2018.
Eeda
Eeda is the directorial debut of award winning editor B Ajithkumar. Starring Shane Nigam and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles, Eeda is touted to be a love story. The trailer of the film has impressed one and all and the movie will hit the theatres on January 05, 2018.
Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam
Salim Kumar has donned the director's cap yet again and this time, he is coming up with a commercial movie. Starring Jayaram in the lead role, the movie is expected to be a pure family entertainer. The film, which is high on expectation, also features Anusree, Sreenivasan, Nedumudi Venu, Harisree Asokan etc., in important roles. Daivame Kai thozham K Kumarakanam is expected to hit the theatres on January 12, 2018.
Street Lights
Street Lights, directed by Shamdatt will be Mammootty's next big release. The film is high on expectations and the makers have remained tight-lipped about the storyline of the movie, which has definitely raised the curiosity element. Street Lights is a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual and this much awaited film will make a grand release on January 26, 2018.
Aadhi
Pranav Mohanlal's debut movie as a lead hero is definitely one of the highly awaited movies. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Aadhi is expected to be a big treat for the audiences. The film also features Siddique, Lena, Anusree, Aditi Ravi etc., in important roles. If reports are to be believed, Aadhi will hit the theatres during the Republic day weekend.
Shikkari Shambhu
Shikkari Shambhu marks the reunion of Kunchacko Boban-Sugeeth team. This is their fourth film together. Shikkari Shambhu is expected to be a pure fun entertainer and the movie set against the backdrop of a village also features Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Sshivada, ALphonsa etc., in important roles. There are certain reports doing the rounds that the film might hit the theatres in January.
Carbon
Fahadh Faasil starrer Carbon has been directed by popular cinematographer-turned-director Venu. The film, which is set against the backdrop of a forest also features Mamtha Mohandas in an important role. The trailer of the film had struck the right chords of the audiences. Reportedly, the film will hit the theatres in this month.