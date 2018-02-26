 »   »   » Vanitha Film Awards 2018: Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier & Parvathy Adjudged The Big Winners!

Best Actor - Fahadh Faasil

Yet another big award has come on Fahadh Faasil's way. The actor was adjudged as the Best Actor of the year 2017 for his stellar act in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Best Actress – Manju Warrier & Parvathy

The Best Actress award was shared by popular actresses Manju Warrier and Parvathy. Manju Warrier won the award for her performance in the film Udaharanam Sujatha whereas Parvathy won the big title for her portrayal of Sameera in Take Off.

Best Movie – Take Off

Take Off continues to fly high with the film bagging yet another big award. The film, directed by Mahesh Narayanan was adjudged as the Best Film of the year 2017 at Vanitha Film Awards 2018.

Best Director – Dileesh Pothen

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which is Dileesh Pothen's second work as a film-maker has fetched him a big award. The much loved film-maker won the trophy for the Best Director at Vanitha Film Awards 2018.

Popular Actor - Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan won the trophy for the Janapriya Thaaram of the year 2017. The actor had a fantastic 2017 with his films like Jomonte Suviseshangal, Comrade In America, Parava etc., scoring big at the box office.

Best Supporting Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu

The year 2017 turned out to be a memorable one for Suraj Venjaramoodu with the actor hitting the right chords with performance oriented roles. His performance as Prasad in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum won him the title of the Best Supporting Actor.

Best Supporting Actress – Shanthi Krishna

Popular actress Shanthi Krishnan did make a big comeback to Malayalam films with the movie Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. The actress won the trophy of Best Supporting Actress of 2017.

Best Newcomer Actor

Sarathkumar who is fondly known as Appani Sarath won the title for the Best Newcomer Actor of the year 2017. The actor's performance in his debut film Angamaly Diaries fetched him this big title.

Best Newcomer Actress

Nimisha Sajayan did make a confident debut as a lead actress with the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. She won the Best Newcomer Actress trophy for her fine portrayal of Sreeja in the movie.