Varathan Box Office Collections: The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Is Speeding Ahead!

    Varathan has won the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences and the Fahadh Faasil starrer, directed by Amal Neerad, is on its way to become a big hit. The film had hit the theatres on September 20, 2018, and is nearing the completion of the first week of its run. It is indeed a pleasant sight to see the movie moving from strength-to-strength at the box office and making its position more than safe in the theatres for the days to come. At the Kochi multiplexes, Varathan has turned out to be the top performer among the movies running out there and is on its way to set some big records. Read Varathan box office collection report to know more about the same.

    Opening Day Collections

    Varathan had enjoyed a fabulous start at the Kochi multiplexes with crowds flowing into the theatres. Reportedly, the movie went on to fetch an impressive 6.06 Lakhs on the opening day at an occupancy rate of above 95%.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    Opening Weekend

    Varathan enjoyed a 4-day-long opening weekend and the movie made the best use of it. After the fabulous opening, there was an increase in the number of shows in the subsequent days. There was an increase in the collections during these days as well and the occupancy rates were nothing less than impressive. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Varathan went on to fetch 32.45 Lakhs from the first 4 days of its run at the Kochi multiplexes.

    Monday Test

    Going by the initial response that it received, Varathan was expected to pass the Monday test with elan and the film rightly did so, as the movie fetched 7.5 Lakhs at an occupancy rate of 87%. Meanwhile, the film has fetched 46 Lakhs in total from the first 6 days of its run.

    Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

    50-Lakh Mark

    Meanwhile, Varathan is all set to cross the 50-Lakh mark and in all possibilities, the movie will achieve this feat today itself. The way ahead looks solid for the movie and it could rightly break some big records in terms of the entry of 50-Lakh and 1-Crore clubs.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 26, 2018, 12:54 [IST]
