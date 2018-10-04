 »   »   »  Varathan Box Office Collections: The Movie Breaks Yet Another Major Record!

1-Crore Club

Varathan is in its second week of its run and the movie has raced ahead to the coveted 1-Crore club at the Kochi multiplexes. With this, Varathan has turned out to be the second big film of the month of September to have crossed the prestigious mark.

Statistics Courtesy: Forum Keralam

Fastest To Join The 1-Crore Club

Meanwhile, Varathan has pocketed a big record in the due course of its entry to the club. The movie has turned out to be fastest Malayalam movie of 2018 to join the 1-Crore club. Varathan made it to the 1-Crore club within the first 13 days of its run. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the film has fetched 1.02 Lakh from the 13 days of its run.

The Previous Best

Earlier, this particular record was held by the Tovino Thomas starrer Theevandi, which had also graced the big screens in the month of September. Theevandi went on to join the 1-Crore club on the 17th day of its run.

Fahadh Faasil Movies In The 1-Crore Club

With Varathan, Fahadh Faasil has got yet another movie in the coveted 1-Crore club. The previous Fahadh Faasil movie to join the 1-Crore club was Take Off. Fahadh Faasil's other movies like Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Maheshinte Prathikaaram, Bangalore Days, etc., are also in this coveted list.

On Its Way To Become The Top Grosser?

Well, Varathan is simply unstoppable and the film is expected to maintain the same pace in the upcoming days as well. Now, it has to be seen whether the film will go on to become the top-grossing Malayalam movie of 2018 at the Kochi multiplexes or not. At present, the record is held by Sudani From Nigeria, which fetched above 1.4 Crore.