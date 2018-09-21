 »   »   »  Varathan Box Office Day 1 Collections: The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Gets A Fabulous Opening!

At The Kochi Multiplexes

At the Kochi multiplexes, Varathan went on to get the major chunk of shows. Reportedly, the film had as many as 22 shows on the opening day. Moreover, the pre-booking for the movie was also heavily promising.

Day 1 Collections

Well, Varathan has got a fabulous start at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has fetched approximately 6.06 lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes at an impressive occupancy rate of 95 %.

Rest Of The Centres

Well, going by the reports that have been doing the rounds, Varathan is expected to have fetched an equally good opening in the rest of the parts of the state as well. The photos doing the rounds on social media suggest that there was a huge rush for the movie in many of the centres.

One Of The Best Openers For Fahadh Faasil?

Meanwhile, no official report regarding the Day 1 Kerala collections of the film have been made. At the same time, it is widely believed that Varathan might have turned out to be one of the best openers of Fahadh Faasil so far.

The Way Ahead

The way ahead for Varathan looks extremely good and promising. At the Kochi multiplexes, the advance booking for the second day is also fine. With a long weekend, Varathan can definitely reach newer heights at the Kochi multiplexes.