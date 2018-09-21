 »   »   »  Varathan Box Office Day 1 Collections: The Fahadh Faasil Starrer Gets A Fabulous Opening!

Related Articles
Varathan, which hit the theatres yesterday (September 20, 2018), was one among the big releases of this week. The movie has made a release in close to 150 theatres across the state. The much anticipated film, which comes from the combo of Anal Neerad and Fahadh Faasil, has had huge expectations bestowed on it and the initial reports for the film have been extremely positive. At the Kochi multiplexes, which is one of the prominent centres in Kerala, things were perfectly set for the film for a strong start. How much did Varathan collect on its Day 1? Read Varathan box office collection report to know more.
At The Kochi Multiplexes
At the Kochi multiplexes, Varathan went on to get the major chunk of shows. Reportedly, the film had as many as 22 shows on the opening day. Moreover, the pre-booking for the movie was also heavily promising.
Day 1 Collections
Well, Varathan has got a fabulous start at the Kochi multiplexes. According to a report by Forum Keralam, the Fahadh Faasil starrer has fetched approximately 6.06 lakhs on its opening day at the Kochi multiplexes at an impressive occupancy rate of 95 %.
Rest Of The Centres
Well, going by the reports that have been doing the rounds, Varathan is expected to have fetched an equally good opening in the rest of the parts of the state as well. The photos doing the rounds on social media suggest that there was a huge rush for the movie in many of the centres.
One Of The Best Openers For Fahadh Faasil?
Meanwhile, no official report regarding the Day 1 Kerala collections of the film have been made. At the same time, it is widely believed that Varathan might have turned out to be one of the best openers of Fahadh Faasil so far.
The Way Ahead
The way ahead for Varathan looks extremely good and promising. At the Kochi multiplexes, the advance booking for the second day is also fine. With a long weekend, Varathan can definitely reach newer heights at the Kochi multiplexes.