 »   »   »  Varathan Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Fahadh Faasil Starrer

Fahadh Faasil starrer Varathan, which has been directed by ace film-maker Amal Neerad, is one among the big releases of the day (September 20, 2018). Varathan is the second big release of Fahadh Faasil in this year, after the critically acclaimed Carbon, which graced the big screens early this year. At the same time, Amal Neerad is back in action after the hugely successful Comrade In America, which was one among the top hits of the year 2017. Meanwhile, Varathan features Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady and this is her next big release after Mayaanadhi, which is one among the most loved movies of the recent times.
Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of Varathan. Fahadh Faasil will be seen essaying a character called Abin, whereas Aishwarya Lekshmi essays the role called Priya. The fabulous trailer of the movie, which had left the audiences in an awe, had hinted the movie to be a mystery, horror and thriller. How has the film turned out to be? Take a look at what the audiences have to say about Varathan.
|
An Interesting First Half?
In the above tweet regarding the first half of Varathan, it has been mentioned that the premise of the movie is indeed an interesting one. Praises are there for the acting, dop, music etc but the same can't be said about the BGM.
|
Interval Report
In this tweet about the first half of the movie, it has been mentioned that the initial half is a decent one. Praises are there for the performances as well as the technical departments of the movie.
|
Good Reports
Good reports are coming in for the Fahadh Faasil starrer Varathan. It seems like the first half of the movie has indeed struck the right chords with the audiences.
|
Excellent Movie?
Here is a tweet regarding Varathan and it has been mentioned that the film has one of the best climaxes in Malayalam cinema. There are praises for the performance of Fahadh Faasil as well as the making style of Amal Neerad.
|
Good Reports Continue To Come In
Well, good reports continue to pour in for Varathan. In the above tweet, it has been mentioned that Varathan is indeed a brilliant film.
|
Praises For The Second Half
According to the above tweet regarding Varathan, the first half of the movie is an average one but the second half scores big, especially the last 20 minutes.
|
A Superb Movie
Going by the above tweet, Varathan is indeed a superb movie. Praises are there for the packaging of Amal Neerad as well as the performance of Fahadh Faasil.