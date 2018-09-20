 »   »   »  Varathan Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Fahadh Faasil Starrer

Very interesting premise till the first half. Subverts the idyllic Kerala village trope. Good dop, music and acting. But my grouse is with the background score. LOUD, inconsistent, manipulative and a let down #Varathan — DMP (@DialecticSapien) September 20, 2018

#Varathan - Decent first half with thrilling moments and impressive performance from @twitfahadh & @Aishwarya__nair !! Awesome visuals from #LittilSwayamp and wonderful bgm by #SushinShyam. Waiting for the second half. 😍 — Martin N Joseph (@mnj993) September 20, 2018

#Varathan - Movie with one of the best massive climax ever in #Malayalam cinema. 😘 Such a terrific & energetic performance from @twitfahadh and ever stylish making from @neerad_amal !! The climax is worth for your money. Go for it. ❤👏 — Martin N Joseph (@mnj993) September 20, 2018

#Varathan #വരത്തൻ

അമൽ നീരദ് സ്വയം അടയാളപ്പെടുത്തിയ അവസാന 20 മിനുറ്റ്സ് ...👌👌👌👌👌

Avg 1st half

Good 2nd half & extraordinary climax — SK (@SaNeShkuMaRKS) September 20, 2018

