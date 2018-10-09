 »   »   »  Varathan With Its Fabulous Run Has Entered The League Of Top 5 South Indian Movies Of 2018!

The UAE/GCC Release

Varathan made an entry into the theatres in the UAE/GCC region a week after its release in Kerala. To be precise, the film released on September 27, 2018, and it made a big enough release in as many as 57 screens across the UAE/GCC regions.

10-Day Collections

Much like in Kerala, Varathan received a grand welcome in the UAE/GCC regions as well with the film fetching a good opening. The film went on to continue its good run in the later days as well. According to a recent post by Forum Keralam, Varathan has managed to fetch as much as 6.97 Crores from the 10 days of its run in the UAE/GCC regions.

The Big League

With such fabulous collections, Varathan has gone ahead and achieved something really big. According to a list formulated by Forum Keralam, the movie is now one among the top 5 South Indian grossers of the year 2018 in the UAE/GCC regions. The film is at present at the fourth spot. The movie has raced ahead of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The Best Performer At The UAE/GCC

Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which fetched approximately 10.3 Crores, is at the top spot. Rajinikanth starrer Kaala, Malayalam movie Sudani from Nigeria, etc., are at the second and the third spot, respectively. It has to be seen whether Varathan will go on to race past ahead of these movies as well or not.