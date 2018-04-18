 »   »   » Vinayakan To Play The Baddie In Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram?

Vinayakan has had years of experience in Mollywood and truly is one of the most talented actors around. His fame and popularity rose to newer heights upon the big success of his role in the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kammatipaadam, for which he won a good number of awards.

Now, according to the latest reports, Vinayakan is all set to make a huge impact in Tamil film industry as well as the actor has bagged a big project in Kollywood. If reports are to be believed, Vinayakan is a part of Vikram's upcoming film Dhruva Natchathiram and reportedly, he will be seen playing the role of the baddie in the movie.



Dhruva Natchathiram is being directed by popular film-maker Gautham Menon and the film, which is touted to be a spy thriller, is one of the most awaited Tamil movies. Nothing more has been revealed about Vinayakan's role in the film.



Well, Vinayakan is not new to the Tamil film industry as the actor has appeared in a couple of Tamil films in the past. He played an important role in Vishal's film Thimiru and the actor did win a lot of praises. Later, Vinayakan played the role of a villain in Dhanush's Maari, which had hit the theatres in the year 2015.



On the other hand, Vinayakan was most recently seen in the film Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, which is doing a grand business in the theatres. His role in the film has fetched him a lot of praises. Vinayakan will next be seen in the critically acclaimed film Ee Ma Yau, which has been directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Dileesh Pothen, Chemban Vinod Jose etc., will also be seen essaying crucial roles in the movie. The film has been slated for a release on May 04, 2018.