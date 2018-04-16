 »   »   » Vishu 2018: Here's How Mollywood Stars Celebrated & Wished Their Audiences On The Occasion!

Related Articles
- Vishu Special Treats! Abrahaminte Santhathikal's First Look Poster, Neerali's Promo & Other Gifts!
- Mammootty’s Uncle & Mohanlal’s Odiyan: The New Poster & Still From The Movies Are Out!
- Mammootty’s Kottayam Kunjachan 2 Is On Its Way & That Too With The Same Name!
- Mammootty & Vineeth Sreenivasan To Team Up For The First Time?
- Mammootty’s YSR Biopic: Yatra’s Impressive First Look And Cast & Crew Details
- Mammootty Marks His Big Arrival On Instagram In Style!
- Parole Box Office Prediction: A Good Start For The Film Guaranteed?
- Mammootty's Uncle To Hit The Theatres In April?
- Parole Review: A Pretty Ordinary Tale That Doesn't Bore You!
- Before Parole: An Analysis Of Mammootty's Previous 5 Vishu Releases!
- A Tête-à-tête With The Writer Of Mammootty's Parole, Ajith Poojappura!
- Mammootty Starrer Parole Gets A Clean 'U' Certificate!
- Mohanlal Review: A Tale Dedicated To All The Die-hard Fans Of Mohanlal!
Vishu season is always a joyous one. The summer vacation of the education institutions coincides with the festival season and kids & adults celebrate the big occasion in the traditional manner.
Despite their busy schedules, most of the Malayalam celebrities make it a point to celebrate the festival in style. At times, special celebrations are organised in some of the shooting sets of the films as well. However busy they are, the celebrities have always made it a point to wish their fans and followers on the Vishu season.
This Vishu was also no different and the Mollywood stars took to their Facebook accounts to send out their wishes to the audiences.
Mammootty
Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Oru Kuttanadan Blog. The actor celebrated Vishu on the sets of the movie and reportedly, a special sadya was organised by the team. Mammootty also took to Facebook to send out the special wishes on the special day.
Mohanlal
Mohanlal, the much loved star of Malayalam cinema, made it a point to wish the Keralites, a Happy Vishu, on the special occasion.
Dileep
Dileep, whose most recent film Kammara Sambhavam has opened to good reports in the theatres, did send out a video through his Facebook page in which he has wished all a very Happy Vishu. He also had a few words to say about Kammara Sambhavam.
Dulquer Salmaan
Dulquer Salmaan had a short yet sweet message for all of his fans and followers on Vishu. He wished everyone a very Happy Vishu. A day ago, he offered a big gift to the audiences in the form of the teaser of his upcoming film Mahanati.
Manju Warrier
Manju Warrier wished the audiences a Vishu filled with goodness. Reportedly, the fans of Manju Warrier did supply food packets to the needy on the special day. The actress also shared a few pictures of the same.
Anupama Parameswaran
Anupama Parameswaran, who made her entry to the Malayalam film industry with Premam is now one among the busiest actresses in Tollywood. The actress took to Facebook to share a few pictures that she had taken with her family during the special occasion.
Nivin Pauly
Nivin Pauly, who will next be seen in the magnum opus Kayamkulam Kochunni had a special message to all of his fans and followers, on the beginning of yet another year.
Neeraj Madhav
Neeraj Madhav celebrated Vishu with his family in usual style. Meanwhile, the actor did send out a video through Facebook to convey an important message on the necessity of keeping your premises clean after bursting crackers and other celebrations in connection with Vishu.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.