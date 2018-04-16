 »   »   » Vishu Special Treats! Abrahaminte Santhathikal's First Look Poster, Neerali's Promo & Other Gifts!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal

The first look poster of Mammootty's upcoming film Abrahaminte Santhathikal has hit the online circuits. The poster was released on the auspicious occasion of Vishu and has opened to positive responses. In the first look poster, Mammootty could be seen sitting in a car, and holding a gun. We can expect yet another stylish thriller from the Megastar of Mollywood.



Neerali's Promo

Mohanlal came up with a big surprise in the form of the promo of his next film Neerali, directed by Ajoy Varma. The short promo of Neerali has the actor giving a short introduction about his character in the film. Mohanlal will be seen essaying a character named Sunny George in this upcoming film.



The Trailers

Meanwhile, the trailers of some of the upcoming Malayalam movies have also hit the online circuits. The makers of the films like Kamuki, starring Askar Ali and Aparna Balamurali, Suraj Venjaramoodu's Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri, Balu Varghese'e Premesootram etc., have also hit the online circuits.



The Big Announcement

It was on April 14, 2018 that Sathyan Anthikad came up with an official announcement regarding his upcoming film. The ace film-maker's next movie will have its script penned by Sreenivasan and the news regarding comeback of the duo has definitely left the audiences overjoyed. Titled as Malayali, this upcoming film will feature actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead role.



Soubin Shahir's Next Movie As A Lead Hero

After the grand success of Sudani From Nigeria, Soubin Shahir will once again be seen in the leading role and that too in the next directorial venture of Guppy fame Johnpaul George. The upcoming film titled as Ambili will mark the debut of Naveen Nazim, the younger brother of actress Nazriya Nazim. Tanvi Ram is also making her debut with the movie. Dulquer Salmaan took to Facebook to officially launch the first look poster of the movie.

