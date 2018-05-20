 »   »   » Wamiqa Gabbi Is Playing The Leading Lady In The Prithviraj Starrer 9!

The shoot of the Prithviraj starrer 9 is progressing in Manali and the film is definitely high on expectations. Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds regarding the leading lady in the film and now, the makers have revealed the heroine of the movie.

It has been confirmed that popular actress Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen essaying the role of the leading lady in the movie. The actress will be seen essaying a character named Eva in the film and a new poster, introducing the character has been revealed by the makers. The poster is indeed a catchy one.

This is the second film of Wamiqa Gabbi in Malayalam. The actress was previously seen in the film Godha, which hit the theatres in 2017 and her next film in Malayalam has been much awaited by the Malayalam film audiences.

Nothing much has been revealed about the storyline of 9. There were reports doing the rounds Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of a scientist in the movie.

Recently, Prithviraj took to Facebook to give an update regarding the shoot of the film. The Facebook post is read as "Half way through the #Manali schedule of #9 Onwards to #SpitiValley from here. Everything about this one feels new!"

9, is being directed by Jenuse Mohammed. The film has its script penned by the director himself. The movie is the debut ptoduction venture of Prithviraj Productions.