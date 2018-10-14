India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
WCC Breaks Its Silence; Claims AMMA Is Trying To Shield Dileep And ‘Dupe’ The Public

    Last year, actor Dileep was expelled from AMMA shortly after being arrested in connection with the actress assault case. And, as expected, this created a great deal of buzz in the industry. Following this, the Ramleela actor spend nearly 50 days in custody before getting bail. A few months ago, he was taken back in to the organisation much to the shock of the attacked actress. The move was also criticised by a few members of the Kannada film industry. All in all, it became a major embarrassment for AMMA.

    With the controversy in full swing, in August, AMMA met the Women In Cinema Collective(WCC) and tried to sort out the matter. Now, nearly two months later, WCC has spilled the beans on the minutes of the meeting and claimed that it was an 'eye wash'.

    Dileep

    During a press conference, Parvathy, Padmapriya and Revathy claimed that AMMA was trying to shield Dileep and had refrained from giving any clear answers about the actor's standing in the organisation.

    The ladies also claimed that the AMMA members kept finding fault in the WCC and admonished its members for not attending the AMMA meetings. Apparently, WCC even played a voice clip of the survivor and this left the AMMA members speechless.

    The WCC went on to add that AMMA kept changing the rules to suit the organisation's needs and even spoke casually about the survivor. The ladies also implied that AMMA was 'duping' them and had taken no action following the victim's resignation.

    Parvathy, Revathy and Padmapriya also said that President Mohanlal claimed that he was on the survivor's side but added he needed to check with the entire executive body before taking action.

    While speaking about #MeToo , the WCC said that even though people in Bollywood are taking a stand against sexual harassment, those in Mollywood are still working with the accused.

    This is a developing situation and it will be worth watching what happens next.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 12:50 [IST]
