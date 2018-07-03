 »   »   »  WCC Members Seek More Details About The Meeting With AMMA!

Upon the resignation of the four actresses from AMMA, Parvathy, Revathy and Padmapriya who are members of both WCC and AMMA, had come up with a letter seeking a meeting with the new executive committee of AMMA to discuss various issues.

Reportedly, AMMA had sent a positive reply to WCC members in connection with their request for the meeting.Meanwhile, the members of WCC has come up with another note. The new Facebook post sent out through the official page of WCC starts off by thanking each and everyone in Kerala, who have supported the decision of WCC and its members who had resigned recently.

With respect to the positive response that AMMA had sent in connection with the meeting that WCC had called for, they have mentioned that AMMA had sent a letter but it doesn't contain the details, including the date of meeting as well as the members who will be present for the same. It has also been written that they hope that AMMA will take this consider this on an urgent basis and will let WCC know about the date of meeting well before.

WCC has also written that they hope that the people who didn't have the courage to stand by the actress who survived the attack, despite being a part of such a powerful medium called cinema, would extend their support hereupon.

Take a look at the complete Facebook post sent out by WCC...