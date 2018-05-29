 »   »   »  What Happened To Nivin Pauly-Major Ravi Movie?

English
    Nivin Pauly is all set to team up with popular film-maker Major Ravi for the first time and the reports regarding the same had surfaced a year ago. The film is expected to be Major Ravi's next film after the Mohanlal starrer 1971 Beyond Borders, which had hit the theatres in last April.

    This upcoming Nivin Pauly starrer was touted to be a film, which is quite different from the director's previous films. Reports had surfaced that the film will narrate a romantic tale. Now, here are a few updates regarding the writer of the film and much more. Keep scrolling down to know about the same..

    When Will The Movie Go On Floors...

    According to a recent report by Times Of India, the director of the film Major Ravi has confirmed that the team is waiting to finalise the dates of Nivin Pauly and they will begin the shoot once that is done.

    The Scriptwriter

    The report also suggests this upcoming film of Major Ravi and Nivin Pauly will have its script penned by Benny P Nayarambalam. It will be for the first time that Major Ravi will be associating with Benny P Nayarambalam. The film-maker has added that the writer is working on the script at present.

    The Producers Of The Movie

    Earlier, reports had surfaced that Jomon T John will be making his debut as a producer with this upcoming film of Major Ravi and Nivin Pauly. Now, while speaking to Times Of India, the film-maker has confirmed that the film will be jointly produced by Jomon T John and Vinod Shoranur.

    Nivin Pauly's Upcoming Movies..

    Meanwhile, Nivin Pauly has completed the shoot of his upcoming film Moothon. The actor's next big release in Malayalam is expected to be Kayamkulam Kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Meanwhile, the shoot of the actor's upcoming film Love Action Drama is expected to commence in the month of June.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 17:36 [IST]
