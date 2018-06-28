 »   »   »  What's The Status Of Fahadh Faasil-Anwar Rasheed Team's Trance?

The news regarding Anwar Rasheed's next big directorial venture did leave the audiences quite excited about. Moreover, the fact that this upcoming film would feature Fahadh Faasil in the lead role did increase the expectations on this movie further. Reportedly, the team had commenced the first schedule of shoot of the movie in the year 2017 itself, and updates regarding the release of the film is being eagerly awaited.

Earlier, there were reports doing the rounds that the Fahadh Faasil starrer might release during the Onam season but later, other reports surfaced that the film has been pushed ahead.

Now, Fahadh Faasil himself has provided an update regarding the shoot of the film. It was in a recent interview given to Times Of India, that Fahadh Faasil talked about Trance. The actor has mentioned that another schedule of shoot, which will span for 60-70 days, is remaining to be completed.

Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil also opened up about the movie in the interview. "I would like to believe that the audience will get to see something that they have not seen before - as far as my character is concerned and the way the film is shot," he was quoted as saying to Times Of India.

Well, it seems like we have to wait a bit more to catch this much-awaited film from the theatres. Anyhow, Trance will definitely be a film worth waiting for. In fact, Trance is the biggest ever film in the acting career of Fahadh Faasil, so far.

At the same time, Fahadh Faasil's next film to hit the theatres is Varathan, directed by Amal Neerad. The film has been scheduled to hit the theatres in the month of August.