 »   »   »  When Dulquer Salmaan Spent Some Quality Time With The Senior Actors!

Dulquer Salmaan is more than a young superstar and he is a constantly learning intelligent actor as well. Within a short span of time, he has evolved as a mature actor, whocan do any kind of role with ease.
Mammootty has shared the screen space with actor Mukesh in a good number of films. Interestingly, Dulquer Salmaan and Mukesh had come together for the first time in the film, Jomonte Suviseshangal, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad.
Recently, Mukesh along with Siddique had appeared in a programme named Nakshathrathilakkam, aired on Mazhavil Manorama. During the interview programme, Mukesh narrated an interesting incident. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Dulquer Salmaan, Mukesh and Innocent
Mukesh recollected an instance that had occurred during the shoot of the film Jomonte Suviseshangal. One day, Dulquer Salmaan and Mukesh, along with actor Innocent, who also essayed a crucial role in the film, sat down together and were involved in a conversation.
What Mukesh Had Thought Initially
Mukesh added that he thought that Dulquer Salmaan would walk away after some time but much to his surprise, the young actor sat down along with them for close to two hours, listening to their conversation, hearing their jokes and cracking some of his own.
When Mammootty Called Mukesh...
Mukesh stated that, later in the evening, Mammootty had phoned him up and conveyed that Dulquer Salmaan had informed him about the conversation that they had.Mamoootty also said that he had appreciated Dulquer Salmaan for the same and said that he should talk to seniors like them since they have the experience, knowledge about history and much more to impart.
Jomonte Suviseshangal
In Jomonte Suviseshangal, Dulquer Salmaan had played the title role of Jomon and Mukesh had essayed the role of his father. Dulquer Salmaan had come up with a heart-touching performance in the film and similar was the case of Mukesh.
