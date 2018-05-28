 »   »   »  When Dulquer Salmaan Spent Some Quality Time With The Senior Actors!

Dulquer Salmaan, Mukesh and Innocent

Mukesh recollected an instance that had occurred during the shoot of the film Jomonte Suviseshangal. One day, Dulquer Salmaan and Mukesh, along with actor Innocent, who also essayed a crucial role in the film, sat down together and were involved in a conversation.



What Mukesh Had Thought Initially

Mukesh added that he thought that Dulquer Salmaan would walk away after some time but much to his surprise, the young actor sat down along with them for close to two hours, listening to their conversation, hearing their jokes and cracking some of his own.



When Mammootty Called Mukesh...

Mukesh stated that, later in the evening, Mammootty had phoned him up and conveyed that Dulquer Salmaan had informed him about the conversation that they had.Mamoootty also said that he had appreciated Dulquer Salmaan for the same and said that he should talk to seniors like them since they have the experience, knowledge about history and much more to impart.



Jomonte Suviseshangal

In Jomonte Suviseshangal, Dulquer Salmaan had played the title role of Jomon and Mukesh had essayed the role of his father. Dulquer Salmaan had come up with a heart-touching performance in the film and similar was the case of Mukesh.

