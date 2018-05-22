English
When Mammootty Handed Over The Trophy To Parvathy At Asianet Film Awards 2018!

Posted By:
The 20th Asianet Film Awards was indeed a star-studded affair and Megastar Mammootty was also present for the big function held at Adlux Convention Centre In Angamaly. The event was held on May 20, 2018.

Popular actress Parvathy was adjudged as the Best Actress for her phenomenal performance in the much appreciated film Take Off. In fact, it was none other than Mammootty who came to the stage to hand over the award to Parvathy on the big occasion.

Reportedly, as she approached the stage, the actress was welcomed with boos. At the same time, Mammootty intervened and asked all those who booed to stop the same and maintain silence. Mammootty handed over the trophy to Parvathy and the actress also sought the blessings of the Megastar of Mollywood and the scene was indeed heart-warming.

For the uninitiated, Parvathy has been at the receiving end of the fans for her remarks regarding one of the dialogues from the Mammootty starrer Kasaba, about which she had opened up during the open forum in the previous year's International Film Festival Of Kerala. Her comments had led to widespread discussions on social media. Even the songs from her upcoming film from My Story, went on to receive a huge number of dislikes on YouTube. Well, let's hope that the scenes from the recent award function would bring about a change in the same.

Read more about: mammootty parvathy
Story first published: Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 15:34 [IST]
Other articles published on May 22, 2018
