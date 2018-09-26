 »   »   »  When Mammootty, Mohanlal & Shahrukh Khan Almost Came Together For A Film!

The Twin Climax

Harikrishnan was much noted for the twin climax that it had, which had indeed satisfied the fans of both the big stars of Mollywood, Mammootty and Mohanlal. As you all know, in some of the centres, Meera was seen opting Hari (Mammootty) as her friend, whereas in others Krishnan (Mohanlal) was seen chosen as her friend.

Juhi Chawla – The Heroine

It was Juhi Chawla who portrayed the role of the leading lady in the movie. She essayed the character of Meera and the movie paved a way for the big debut of Juhi Chawla in the Malayalam film industry. Interestingly, the movie would have paved a way for the big Mollywood debut of another big star as well.

About The Team's Plan

It was in a recent interview given to Mathrubhumi.com that Babu Shahir, who was a part of this big movie revealed about one of the plans that the makers of the film had. He has mentioned that the team had thought of bringing in Shahrukh Khan to the film.

The Love Interest Of Meera

He revealed that the makers had thought of bringing in Shahrukh Khan as the love interest of the character Meera. Some of the portions of Harikrishnan were shot in Ooty. He recollected that, during that time, Shahrukh Khan was also in Ooty for the shooting of one of his films. Mammootty, Mohanlal, Shahrukh Khan, all three of them had stayed in the same hotel in Ooty, owned by Mithun Chakraborthy. All of them had met in Ooty and the team even arranged for a photoshoot. It was then that the idea of bringing in Shahrukh Khan as the love interest of Meera popped in. But later, the makers dropped the idea.