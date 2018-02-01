 »   »   » When Mammootty Scolded Soubin Shahir For A Reason!

Soubin Shahir

It is quite known to many that Soubin Shahir started off as an assistant director in films. Before venturing into acting, Soubin has had years of experience working as an assistant to top directors like Siddique, Fazil etc.

Chronic Bachelor

It was through the 2004 movie Chronic Bachelor that Soubin Shahir stepped into the shoes of an assistant director. The film featured Mammootty in the lead role. At that time, Soubin Shahir had just entered the college for pursuing his degree.

When Soubin Met Mammootty..

Interestingly, Siddique asked Soubin Shahir to go and inform Mammootty about the next shot. Soubin Shahir, who was a bit tensed, stood in front of the Megastar and the actor enquired who he is in a light manner to which Soubin replied that the "shot is ready".

Mammootty's Reply

Mammootty who smiled seeing this reaction of Soubin asked him how educated he is, to which Soubin replied that he is pursuing his degree. Immediately, Mammootty took back the writing pad in Soubin's hands and asked him to complete his degree first before movies.

Later, Soubin's father Babu Shahir met Mammootty to talk about his son's passion for films and it was then that Mammootty allowed him to work in the film. Well, this rightly shows the importance that Mammootty gives to education and the care that he shows to each and everyone on the sets.

Mammootty in Soubin Shahir's Next Movie..

Well, if reports are to be believed, Soubin Shahir's next film will be with Mammootty. The actor recently took to Instagram to post a photo with Megastar Mammootty, which has given us a hint about their association.