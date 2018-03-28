 »   »   » When Mohanlal And Iain Hume Met Each Other!

Mohanlal is one such actor who is much loved by not just the Malayalam audiences, but others as well. In fact, the actor also enjoys a huge fan base among the celebrity circles as well.

Popular Football player Iain Edward Hume, who is the main striker of Kerala Blasters, is much dear to the football fans of Kerala. The much popular player is fondly called as Humettan by the Kerala football lovers.

Recently, Iain Hume got the big opportuinty to meet Mohanlal in person. The popular football player took to his Facebook account to send out a photo of the same and he expressed his happiness on meeting Lalettan.

Similarly, Mohanlal too took to his Facebook to send out a still featuring himself, Iain Edward Hume and Jose Thomas. Interestingly, the actor has addressed Iain Hume as Humettan. Take a look at the Facebook post of Mohanlal.

The photo has gained the attention of the social media users and has fetched a good number of likes and shares.

At present, Mohanlal is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Odiyan, directed by VA Shrikumar Menon. The shoot is currently progressing in various locations in Odiyan. In the photo, Mohanlal could be seen in his all new look for Odiyan.