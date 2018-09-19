English
 When A Mohanlal Movie Was Played For The Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestants!

When A Mohanlal Movie Was Played For The Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestants!

By
    Bigg Boss Malayalam, hosted by none other than Mollywood's own Mohanlal, does enjoy a fan base of its own. The first season is almost nearing its completion and the contest is becoming more exciting with each passing day. The house is left with as many as 7 contestants now.

    As you all know, in the Bigg Boss house, the contestants have to spend nearly 100 days and they aren't allowed to use mobile phones, computers or books. Interestingly, in the weekend episode, which was aired a couple of days ago, some of the contestants had expressed their eagerness to watch a film.

    Later, Bigg Boss announced that as per the request of the members, a movie will be aired for the members of the house in the activity area of the house. The contestants were asked to dress up just like the way they would while going to watch a movie in the theatres. They were also provided with snacks like popcorn, soft drinks, etc.

    The film that was to be aired was kept as a suspense. Interestingly, it was the Mohanlal starrer Manichithrathazhu, which was screened for the contestants of the house.

    When A Mohanlal Starrer Was Played For The Bigg Boss Malayalam Contestants!

    The Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants were excited to watch this much-loved Malayalam movie, which enjoys a cult fan following. The film was played just like the way in the theatres with lights turned off and the 10-minute break during the interval.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 17:24 [IST]
