 »   »   »  When Mohanlal Opened Up About His Thoughts Regarding Odiyan!

When Mohanlal Talked About Odiyan

A video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Mohanlal could be seen speaking about Odiyan and what the movie exactly is. It was during an event that occurred prior to the release of Odiyan that Mohanlal was seen speaking about his thoughts about Odiyan and what to expect from the movie.

Mohanlal's Opinion About Odiyan

While speaking during the event, Mohanlal opened up that Odiyan is a 'Paavam Movie' and is not any kind of magic. He also added that Odiyan is a story that happens in a normal village and is filled with comedy, romance, revenge etc. He also added that Odiyan is not a movie which will scare you but at the same time, it is a film that is high on emotions.

The Responses For The Movie

As you all know, Odiyan has opened to mixed reviews. The audiences who watched the film have tagged as an emotional drama and not as a big mass entertainer, which stands true to the words that Mohanlal spoke about Odiyan prior to its release.

Box Office Performances

At the same time, Odiyan has had a thunderous start at the box office. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch approximately 32.99 Crores on its opening day at the worldwide box office. The movie has set an all-time record by achieving such huge numbers.