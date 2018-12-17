 »   »   »  When Mohanlal Opened Up About His Thoughts Regarding Odiyan!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Cyclone Phethai Updates — Storm To Make Landfall In Andhra By Afternoon; 22 Trains Cancelled
-
- New Mahindra Thar Spy Pics Out — Almost As Big As A Toyota Innova
- Virat Kohli Second-Fastest To 25 Test Hundreds; Surpasses Tendulkar
- Banks May Be Closed For Five Days From December 21
- 10 Best Websites To Watch Bollywood Movies Online
- Star Screen Awards 2018 — Red Carpet Pictures
- Kashmir: The Mise-en-Scène Of Bollywood
- 2018 Survey Reveals The Most Dangerous Countries For Women
Odiyan is one such movie that has come in to the theatres amidst huge expectations. The Mohanlal starrer received a grand welcome from the audiences and even the preparations for the release day celebrations showed us how much the fans have been waiting for the grand entry of this filam. The hype that was created surrounding the film was a very huge and It is a fact that the fans of the much loved star expected the movie to be a mass entertainer, which would have loads of goosebumps to offer but the movie turned out to be something entirely different.
When Mohanlal Talked About Odiyan
A video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Mohanlal could be seen speaking about Odiyan and what the movie exactly is. It was during an event that occurred prior to the release of Odiyan that Mohanlal was seen speaking about his thoughts about Odiyan and what to expect from the movie.
Mohanlal's Opinion About Odiyan
While speaking during the event, Mohanlal opened up that Odiyan is a 'Paavam Movie' and is not any kind of magic. He also added that Odiyan is a story that happens in a normal village and is filled with comedy, romance, revenge etc. He also added that Odiyan is not a movie which will scare you but at the same time, it is a film that is high on emotions.
The Responses For The Movie
As you all know, Odiyan has opened to mixed reviews. The audiences who watched the film have tagged as an emotional drama and not as a big mass entertainer, which stands true to the words that Mohanlal spoke about Odiyan prior to its release.
Box Office Performances
At the same time, Odiyan has had a thunderous start at the box office. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch approximately 32.99 Crores on its opening day at the worldwide box office. The movie has set an all-time record by achieving such huge numbers.