English
 »   »   »  When Mohanlal Opened Up About His Thoughts Regarding Odiyan!

When Mohanlal Opened Up About His Thoughts Regarding Odiyan!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Odiyan is one such movie that has come in to the theatres amidst huge expectations. The Mohanlal starrer received a grand welcome from the audiences and even the preparations for the release day celebrations showed us how much the fans have been waiting for the grand entry of this filam. The hype that was created surrounding the film was a very huge and It is a fact that the fans of the much loved star expected the movie to be a mass entertainer, which would have loads of goosebumps to offer but the movie turned out to be something entirely different.

    When Mohanlal Talked About Odiyan

    A video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Mohanlal could be seen speaking about Odiyan and what the movie exactly is. It was during an event that occurred prior to the release of Odiyan that Mohanlal was seen speaking about his thoughts about Odiyan and what to expect from the movie.

    Mohanlal's Opinion About Odiyan

    While speaking during the event, Mohanlal opened up that Odiyan is a 'Paavam Movie' and is not any kind of magic. He also added that Odiyan is a story that happens in a normal village and is filled with comedy, romance, revenge etc. He also added that Odiyan is not a movie which will scare you but at the same time, it is a film that is high on emotions.

    The Responses For The Movie

    As you all know, Odiyan has opened to mixed reviews. The audiences who watched the film have tagged as an emotional drama and not as a big mass entertainer, which stands true to the words that Mohanlal spoke about Odiyan prior to its release.

    Box Office Performances

    At the same time, Odiyan has had a thunderous start at the box office. Reportedly, the film went on to fetch approximately 32.99 Crores on its opening day at the worldwide box office. The movie has set an all-time record by achieving such huge numbers.

    Read more about: mohanlal odiyan
    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 12:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue