 »   »   » When Mohanlal Shared An Interesting Picture!

Aadu Thoma – The Much Celebrated Character

Aadu Thoma is much celebrated for both the mass and class factors that the character holds. At the same time, the character Aadu Thoma has had some unique characteristics as well, especially in the aspects of style quotient.

The Trendsetter

Upon the release of the movie, the aviator glass went on to become a huge sensation among the masses. In fact, the film also had a dialogue where the character speaks about his brand new RayBan glass and the dialogue is still afresh in the minds of the audiences.

The Picture

Meanwhile, an interesting picture was doing the rounds on social media since the past few days where a RayBan glass is seen on a wall with twirled moustache sketched beneath it, which reminded the audiences about the character. This picture went on to gain wide attention and interestingly, Mohanlal too, shared the same through his Twitter page.

Mohanlal To Team Up With Bhadran Soon?

Popular film-maker Bhadran was the person who directed the film Spadikam. The combo of Bhadran and Mohanlal sparkled in the film and going by the reports, the director and film-maker will soon team up yet again for an upcoming movie. Let us wait for another gem of a movie from the magical combo.

Image Courtesy: Facebook