 »   »   » When A Mohanlal Starrer Was Produced By A Superhit Combo!

The decade of 1990s did witness a number of superhit and blockbuster movies. In fact, the decade also witnessed the coming up of some superhit writer-director combos, who gave us some memorable films

The prominent one among those remains to Shaji Kailas-Ranjith combo. They had first teamed up for the film Rudraksham starring Suresh Gopi in the lead role. This film was followed by the superhit movie, Asuravamsham, which had featured Manoj K Jayan in the lead role.

After that, they came with the Mohanlal starrer Aaram Thampuran, which was a runaway success at the box office. A film from the team was much awaited and it was then that the superhit combo came up yet again with a Mohanlal starrer, but with the writer and the director in two different roles.

Ustaad Yes, we are talking about the 1999 movie Ustaad, which had featured Mohanlal in the role of a powerful character named Parameswaran alias Ustaad. This superhit film was produced by the superhit writer-director combo Ranjith-Shaji Kailas under the banner Country Films. The Big Hit.. Well, Ustaad had hit the theatres amidst huge expectations and the movie turned out to be a film, with equal elements for mass movie lovers and family audiences respectively. Rightly, Ustaad went on to enjoy a good run in the theatres. Directed By Sibi Malayil Interestingly, Ustaad which had its script penned by Ranjith was directed by none other than popular film-maker Sibi Malayil. In fact, Ustaad still stands as one of the most versatile films in the career of Sibi Malayil so far. It was for the first time that the film-maker tried his hands at a film with a slight mass angle. The Trio.. Interestingly, Ustaad marked the second association of the trio Shaji Kailas-Ranjith-Mohanlal team. Their previous association in Aaram Thampuran, released in the year 1997, did fetch them a lot of fans and their second venture didn't disappoint the audiences either. After a year, the team came together with the film Narasimham and rest is history. Well, the audiences are eagerly waiting for yet another film from this magical trio, who has delivered some back-to-back big hits.