When Mohanlal Was Voted As The Most Popular Keralite!

    Nothing much has to be said about the popularity that Mohanlal enjoys, not just in the state of Kerala, but in the other parts of the country as well. He is regarded as one of the finest actors of the Indian cinema and has a huge fan following, expanding to celebrity circles as well.

    Meanwhile, we take you back to the first decade of this century to show yet another instance of his huge popularity. To be precise, we take you back to the year 2006, when CNN-IBN had created poll named Golden South Poll,to select the most popular person from each South Indian states, in connection with Golden Jubilee celebrations of these states.

    It was none other than Mohanlal who was adjudged as the Most Popular Keralite, after the final results had come. Mohanlal bagged as many as 30% of the votes to win the title. At the second spot was Mammootty, who is also the finest actors of Indian cinema and the pride of Kerala. He bagged as many as 22% votes in total.

    Well, it has to be noted that the poll had also featured some of the other greats of the land of Kerala like EMS Namboothiripaadu, E Sreedharan, PT Usha, KR Narayanan etc.

    Story first published: Friday, May 25, 2018, 18:50 [IST]
